Andy Roddick Moves Up World Rankings Despite Being Retired For Five Months

Andy Roddick announced his retirement last September following his final match at the U.S. Open. And despite not playing any professional tennis since then, Roddick’s world ranking actually jumped from 42 to 40 this past week (via Busted Racquet).



Below is a look at how Roddick was positioned in the world rankings over the last year. The rankings each week are based on the previous 52 weeks of action. Roddick was ranked 22nd in the world rankings when he retired.

One big problem is that changes in the rankings are impacted just as much by what happened 53 weeks ago as they are by what happened last week. Another problem is that Roddick has not officially filed his retirement papers, something he plans to correct soon…

Photo: Data via ATPWorldTour.com

