Andy Roddick Dropped Out Of The Australian Open

Andy Roddick had to retire during his second round match after suffering a leg injury.Roddick was trailing Lleyton Hewitt 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 when he called his trainer over for help. Roddick had shown he was in pain during the first set, falling to the court at one point, but continued to play on.



“It’s a miserable, terrible thing being out there compromised like that,” Roddick said of his attempt to play with the injury.

“I wanted to see what I could do. You don’t really have much time for clarity in that situation. He’s [Hewitt] a tough guy to play … he knew what was going on.”

