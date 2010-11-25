Andy Roddick Distracted By Flashing Ads, Loses Match

Photo: AP

After losing to Tomas Berdych at the ATP World Tour Finals today, Andy Roddick expressed his annoyance with flashing electronic ads that made it difficult for him to follow the ball.Roddick said that neon lights from advertising behind the players were flashing during points and that both players noticed it.



He received a code violation from the chair umpire after snapping his racket in frustration and hitting a ball high into the stands.

The lights were turned off before the end of the match. Roddick is 0-2 at the tournament.

