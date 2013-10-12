Andy Roddick And Brooklyn Decker Are Selling Their Austin Mansion For $US12.5 Million

Former tennis great Andy Roddick and his wife, model Brooklyn Decker,

are selling their home in Austin, Texas, for $US12.5 millionaccording to Trulia.com.

Roddick who retired from tennis in 2012 recently took a job with Fox Sports 1 as a co-host of “Fox Sports Live.” The network shoots its shows in Los Angeles so there’s a good chance Roddick and Decker are looking to move there permanently.

According to Trulia, the couple purchased their Austin home in November of 2009 for an unknown price. The house sits on 1.8 acres, is almost 9,000 square feet and has five bedrooms.

Perhaps the best part of the property is the infinity pool overlooking Lake Austin.

