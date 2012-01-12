WATCH: Andy Roddick Gets Snippy When Reporters Ask About His Super Model Wife Brooklyn Decker

Andy Roddick getting testy with the media is nothing new. For as much as he likes to joke around, he often looks and acts quite annoyed at press conferences.



Roddick continued this trend at a pre-Australian Open presser recently, poking fun at his new hair-do and then going after reporters for asking him about his conditioning and wife Brooklyn Decker.

The part where Roddick starts to get bothered begins around the 1:10 mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.