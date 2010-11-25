Andy Reid Says Mike Vick Will Have To Wait For His Big Pay Day

Mike Vick is going to get a big payday in the next few months, and whether or not it comes from the Eagles remains to be seen.



But Coach Andy Reid said that Vick won’t be getting a new deal any time soon because of the uncertainty surrounding the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Mike Florio explains that the Eagles won’t be in a hurry to sign Vick to a deal because under the current CBA, they wouldn’t be able to recoup any signing bonus money paid to Vick if he were to somehow end up in jail again, but the new CBA may make that possible.

Bodog is so sure that Vick is going to get paid one way or another that the site has set the over/under on the guaranteed money for Vick’s new deal at $45 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.