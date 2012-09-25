Eagles Coach Gives An Ominous Response To A Question About Benching Mike Vick

Photo: AP

The Philadelphia Eagles offence looked inept in their 27-6 loss to the Cardinals yesterday.Mike Vick was hit an incredible 20 times, they refused to run the ball in the first half, and they continued to turn the ball over.



All of that — in addition to backup QB Nick Foles playing great in the preseason — has led to some “BENCH MIKE VICK!” talk among Philly fans.

On the surface, benching your Pro Bowl QB for an unproven rookie looks insane. But here’s what Andy Reid said at his press conference today (via Philly Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane):

Reid in changing QBs: We’ll evaluate it as we go here. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 24, 2012

Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Reid has had to manage all sorts of controversies through the years, and he hasn’t been afraid to pull the trigger on a QB swap. He surprisingly benched Donovan McNabb in the middle of a game in favour of Kevin Kolb in 2008. In 2010, he benched Kolb in favour of Vick when Kolb was the starter.

But we’re guessing things will have to get a whole lot more dire before Reid makes a switch. The Eagles offence was the #1-ranked unit in the league in the first two weeks, and the Cardinals have proven that they’re defence is one of the best in the league. So one game shouldn’t change everything.

But still, this quote gives us pause.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.