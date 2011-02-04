Today's Philadelphia Daily News Cover Shows The City's Shock Over Andy Reid's New Defensive Coordinator

Kevin Baumer

Yesterday the Philadelphia Eagles made the puzzling decision to name their offensive line coach, who hadn’t coached a defence since 1989, as their new defensive coordinator

We’ve yet to hear a logical reason for the decision, and apparently neither has the Philadelphia Daily News.  Here’s the hilarious front page of today’s edition of the paper that summarizes the sentiment of the Eagles’ fan base:

andy reid

