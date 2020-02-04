Andy Reid celebrated his first Super Bowl victory with 'the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen' and night with his 'trophy wife'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl in his illustrious 21-year head coaching career, and he’s celebrating accordingly.

Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl in his illustrious 21-year head coaching career, and he’s celebrating accordingly.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ leading man said he was planning to toast the big win with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.”

During his press conference Monday morning, Big Red also said that instead of spending the night with the Lombardi Trophy, he “spent it with my trophy wife.”

Kansas City took down the San Francisco 49ers in an impressive 31-20 come-from-behind victory to secure the city’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Read more of Business Insider’s Super Bowl 2020 coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Andy Reid hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his 21-year coaching career, and the illustrious head coach is ready to celebrate the best way he knows how.

He’s going to get “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.”

After his Kansas City Chiefs secured a come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV, Reid and his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, sat for a postgame interview and discussed their plans for celebrating their franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

With his arm draped around Mahomes, Reid joked about toasting the feat with a special treat, and even suggested he might splurge by making it “a double.”

Andy Reid's going to get the biggest cheeseburger he can find, might make it a double pic.twitter.com/BjTeYvtPsb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 3, 2020

Reid’s postgame bit played off of comments he made after Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago. When asked how he celebrated that time around,Big Red simply responded: “I had a cheeseburger and went to bed.”

This time, though, the prolific head coach added a little more to his post-win festivities. In his press conference the morning after the big win, Reid said he “didn’t spend the night with the trophy.”

“I spent it with my trophy wife.”

Reid, who spent the first 14 years of his illustrious head coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Chiefs, finally broke through for his first Super Bowl victory in his 222 career win in the NFL. Prior to Sunday night, Reid was famously the winningest head coach in the NFL without a Super Bowl ring, so his big celebrations are more than warranted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.