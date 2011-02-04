The Yankees Are Screwed: Andy Pettitte Is Retiring*

UPDATED: Jon Heyman is echoing Kay’s report.



EARLIER: The Yankees are in the middle of a bad dream this offseason and can’t wake up.

After losing out on Cliff Lee, New York had been holding out hope that Andy Pettitte would return for one last season.

But, Michael Kay of ESPN Radio reports that Andy Pettitte is set to announce his retirement tomorrow.

It Kay’s report is true, the Yankees will be left to field a rotation of C.C. Sabathia, A.J. Burnett, Phil Hughes, and some combination of Ivan Nova, Freddy Garcia, Bartolo Colon, and Sergio Mitre.

New York has reportedly been in contact with Kevin Millwood, and if this Pettitte report is true, they’ll undoubtedly ramp up their efforts to get him signed.

Yankees fans are already very distraught. Here’s one amusing reaction:

