Andy Murray Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes First Brit To Win Wimbledon In 77 Years

Andy Murray is the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years.

He beat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in a grueling final match on Center Court Sunday.

Murray was the better player the entire match. Djokovic had golden chances up 4-1 in the 2nd set and 4-2 in the 3rd set, but Murray broke him seven times.

Murray blew three championship points in the final game, but just as it looked like he was falling apart he pulled it out.

The winning point:

Here’s full video of the winning point:



He climbed into the crowd after the match:

Djokovic was just off his game today:

Murray with the trophy:

