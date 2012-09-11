Andy Murray Beats Novak Djokovic In A Five-Hour Epic To Win The US Open

Photo: CBS

After five hours and five sets, Andy Murray finally got the first Grand Slam title of his career, beating Novak Djokovic to win the US Open.It was a classic match. Murray won the first two sets, but Djokovic staged a furious comeback to force it to a five set.



Murray grabbed two early breaks in the fifth, then held on as Djokovic cramped to the finish.

7-6, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2.

And even though he didn’t show much fatigue during the match, Andy started cramping right after.

He was also genuinely stunned during the entire post-match ceremony

Before this tournament, a lot of people saw Murray as a victim of circumstance — being born into an era where three of the greatest players ever are in their primes. Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have been there to slam the door shut over and over again in Slams.

All that makes this one all the more sweeter.

What a summer for Murray, who still can’t believe it.

Photo: CBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.