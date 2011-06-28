Andy Murray Reaches The Wimbledon Quarterfinals For The Fourth Straight Year

Photo: Mark Howard/Flickr

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Fourth-seeded Andy Murray moved into the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating Richard Gasquet of France 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-2 Monday.Murray has now reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club four straight years. He made the semifinals the last two years.



Murray, who is trying to become the first British man to win the title at the All England Club since Fred Perry in 1936, will next face either Polish qualifier Lukasz Kubot or Feliciano Lopez.

