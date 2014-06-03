Andy Murray And His Opponent Wore The Same Outfit As Brands Take Over The French Open

Cork Gaines

As the French Open marches towards the quarterfinals and weaker players are weeded out, the ugly side of pro tennis is starting to reveal itself in the former of cookie-cutter outfits.

Seventh-seeded Andy Murray took to the court on day nine in the same head-turning bright yellow Adidas shirt he has worn throughout the tournament.

Andy MurrayGetty Images

But there was a small problem. His opponent, 24th-seeded Fernando Verdasco, was wearing the same exact Adidas outfit, including white hat, black shorts, and even the same wristbands, with black on the right wrist and yellow on the left wrist.

Fernando VerdascoGetty Images

This made watching the match challenging at times.

TennisTennis Channel

The players were at least wearing different shoes.

Andy Murray and Fernando VerdascoTennis Channel

Earlier in the day, a similar situation occurred when fifth-seeded David Ferrer defeated 19th-seed Kevin Anderson. After starting the match in a dark coloured Lotto shirt, Ferrer switch to a lighter coloured shirt with the same template after losing the fourth set.

David FerrerGetty Images/AP

His new shirt was the exact same Lotto shirt being worn by his opponent on the other side of the court.

Kevin AndersonGetty Images

At least in this case, the two players had mismatching headwear, shorts, and wristbands, as well as a decided difference in height.

French OpenTennis Channel

One of the great things about tennis is the individuality of the players. Unfortunately, the cookie-cutter attire takes away from the personalities as tennis starts to look more and more like every other team sport.

