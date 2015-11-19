Andy Murray gave himself a haircut in the middle of a match against Rafael Nadal

Andy Murray seemed bothered by his luscious curls during his match against Rafael Nadal at the ATP World Tour Final in London, so during a changeover he took actions into his own hands and gave himself a quick little haircut.
“I had some hair in my eye, and I just wanted to get rid of it,” a frustrated Murray said after the match, which he lost 6-4, 6-1. “That literally took two seconds. That was it. It was nothing to do with next week or anything to do with the outcome of this match.”
Here’s the haircut:
If Murray wants to keep his hair so long, may we humbly suggest a hat or sweatband?
Here’s the full video (via Extra Mustard):
