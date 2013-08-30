Andy Murray's US Open Opponent Serves Underhand, Throws His Racket In The Air On Match Point

Tony Manfred
Murray llodraYouTube

Andy Murray’s first round match against Michael Llodra at the US Open turned into a bit of a farce last night.

After a lengthy rain delay, the match (which was supposed to open the night session at 7:30) didn’t finish until well after 11 p.m. local time. Once Llorda blew a 3-0 second-set lead, he just started messing around.

He broke out the underhand serve at one point:

And on match point he just went ahead and toss his racket in the air as Murray’s lobbed sailed over his head. Fast-forward to the 7-minute mark:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.