Andy Murray's US Open Opponent Serves Underhand, Throws His Racket In The Air On Match Point

Andy Murray’s first round match against Michael Llodra at the US Open turned into a bit of a farce last night.

After a lengthy rain delay, the match (which was supposed to open the night session at 7:30) didn’t finish until well after 11 p.m. local time. Once Llorda blew a 3-0 second-set lead, he just started messing around.

He broke out the underhand serve at one point:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And on match point he just went ahead and toss his racket in the air as Murray’s lobbed sailed over his head. Fast-forward to the 7-minute mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.