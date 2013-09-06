Andy Murray Gets Destroyed In Straight Sets At The US Open

Andy Murray is out of the US Open after losing to Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in a shocking quarterfinal match.

It really wasn’t close. Murray had twice as many unforced errors (30) as winners (15).

In the defining point of the the match, Murray double-faulted on break point at 1-2 in the third and final set.

Murray has had an understandably lackluster few weeks since winning Wimbledon back in July. He’ll still finish the year ranked third in the world, but he certainly could have finished stronger.

Barring another big upset, a Nadal-Djokovic final looks inevitable.

He broke his racket at one point:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.