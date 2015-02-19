Andy Murray kept this amazing note by his chair during a game to keep him focused

Murray playing at the 2015 Australian Open. Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty.

Writing down your goals can be an excellent way to stay motivated.

Revisiting the list in times of doubt and ticking the objectives off once they have been reached is a time-honoured practice.

Tennis champion Andy Murray is one of the many sportspeople, business people and more who use this method to keep focused, and he did so during the Rotterdam Open.

Here’s his list of goals:

Het briefje van Andy Murray. pic.twitter.com/6HGldmBndC — Wilfred Genee (@wilfredgenee) February 17, 2015

While it may not have helped this time – he lost 6-4 6-2 to Frenchman Gilles Simon – it proves that even the pros need to remind themselves of their purpose from time to time.

