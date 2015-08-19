Andy Murray just invested in these 3 startups

Tennis star Andy Murray has invested in three crowdfunding campaigns on Seedrs, the investment platform he partnered with earlier in the year.

The world number two has invested in:

Tossed, a London-focused salad, wraps, and smoothies restaurant chain

Trillenium, a tech company that builds 3D shops for online retailers to use on virtual reality platforms like Oculus Rift

Fuel Ventures Fund, a technology investment fund set up by the founder of Myvouchercodes.co.uk.

The three ventures are the first publicly announced investments from Murray, who joined the Seedrs advisory board in June. Business Insider revealed shortly after that Murray has been covertly investing in health, wearable, and sports companies on the platform.

Seedrs says Murray plans to make more investments in businesses crowdfunding on the platform in future.

Murray says in an emailed statement: “The three businesses I’ve chosen to kick off my crowdfunding investment portfolio are all in areas of industry I find interesting.

“Healthy eating is something I have to be passionate about as a sportsman, so Tossed was immediately one to consider, and the other two businesses are really pushing the boundaries of technology. I’m hoping that I can learn something from how they are edging ahead of the competition and take that vision onto the court with me.”

As well as investing through Seedrs, Murray owns a management company, 77, and luxury Scottish hotel Cromlix.

