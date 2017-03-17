Andy Murray backs plastic recycling company, golf app. and retail tech startup on crowdfunding platform Seedrs

LONDON — World number one tennis star Andy Murray has invested in three more businesses on crowdfunding platform Seedrs.

Murray, who has a partnership with Seedrs, has invested undisclosed amounts in:

MacRebur: A Scottish startup that makes roads out of waste plastic. Sir Richard Branson is also an investor.

A Scottish startup that makes roads out of waste plastic. Sir Richard Branson is also an investor. VPAR: An app for golfers that helps people track scores and chose the right club.

An app for golfers that helps people track scores and chose the right club. Bijou Commerce: A platform that lets retailers easily build mobile shops.

Murray says in an emailed statement:

“I’m continuing to grow my portfolio through Seedrs and have tried to choose companies that inspire me from as many different sectors as possible. I was interested in MacRebur because I am really impressed by their ambition to make a massive economic and environmental difference to road construction worldwide. “VPAR appealed me because I enjoy golf and it’s something I could see myself using once I finish playing tennis, and Bijou Commerce is a ground-breaking tech company which will hopefully revolutionise retail.”

Murray first began working with Seedrs in June 2015, agreeing to invest in startups on the platform and advise health and sports startups looking to list on the crowdfunding website.

The tennis ace has invested in multiple businesses on the crowdfunding website, including: benefits scheme Perkbox, peer-to-peer travel money platform WeSwap, cycle navigation app Beeline, pet monitoring app Dog Tracker Nano, “beauty on demand” service blow LTD, salad and smoothies chain Tossed, Trillenium, which builds virtual reality shops for companies, and tech fund Fuel Ventures.

Jeff Lynn, CEO and cofounder of Seedrs, says in a statement on Thursday:

“We are delighted that Andy continues to be so active in early-stage investment and his recent investments on Seedrs into MacRebur, VPAR and Bijou Commerce reaffirm this. “His investments have helped Seedrs to exceed a new milestone, with over £200 million invested into campaigns on the platform. Andy is a great example of an investor who understands this asset class and the importance of building a broad investment portfolio, into which these three game-changing brands within their subsequent sectors will add even more diversity.”

