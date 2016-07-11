Andy Murray has won his second Wimbledon title

Photo: Andy Couldridge-Pool/ Getty Images.

Britain’s Andy Murray has claimed his second Wimbledon win with a 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(2) defeat of Canadian Milos Raonic.

The win follows Murray’s victory three years ago when he ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men’s singles champion.

When top seed Novak Djokovic crashed out of the tournament early, Murray moved in as the favorite for the win.

While it was Murray’s 11th final at the majors, it was his first against an opponent other than Djokovic or Roger Federer.

“This is the most important tournament for me every year. I had some great moments here and tough losses too so that makes it extra special,” Murray said from the court following the game.

“I’m proud to get my hands on the trophy again.”

Following the emotional victory Murray took a moment to enjoy the Wimbledon trophy before it went on the mantle.

“Holding this bad boy makes the ice bath that little bit more bearable,” he wrote on an Instagram post.

