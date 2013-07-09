Everything You Need To Know Andy Murray's Girlfriend Kim Sears, The Girl Who Took Over Wimbledon

Before and after many of the major points in Andy Murray’s win over Novak Djokovic yesterday, ESPN cameras cut to Murray’s girlfriend Kim Sears.



Besides Murry and Djokovic, Sears probably got the third-most airtime of the Wimbledon final.

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

She is a 25-year-old English artist who specialises in animal portraits. Her website has an extensive archive of some pretty great-looking paintings of dogs, cats, flowers and more.

Since she started dating Murray in 2006, she has been a fixture in his family box at every major tournament, especially Wimbledon.

The clothes she wears at matches are followed by the UK tabloids, and the possibility that the two could get engaged has become a minor media obsession.

The two reportedly met at in South Africa when Sears was 17. Her dad was a tennis coach, and Murray was a promising young tennis prospect. A few months later, when Murray won his first career tournament in San Jose, he went into the crowd to lay a smooch on Sears.

Here she is in 2006:

They’ve been together ever since, and Sears even painted a portrait of the kiss.

Like it or not, she’s now a celebrity:

