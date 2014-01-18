Andy Murray Came Up With A Simple, Yet Ingenious Way To Promote His Adidas Shoes

Business-savvy athletes will always makes sure the products they are paid to endorse are front and center.

But Andy Murray took it to a new level when he met with the media this week.

While most athletes will wear a shirt and maybe a cap with a shoe company’s logo, Murray took it a step further and actually wore a shirt with an image of Adidas tennis shoes on the front. It is a simple, yet ingenious way for the cameras to see the shoes when they can’t see the feet.

