A New York Power Couple Turned An Upper West Side Bachelor Pad Into Their Family Dream Home

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider
Inside a Riverside Drive penthouse, where a music studio used to be, there is now a family room filled with children’s artwork.The penthouse, which was once music producer Andy Marvel’s bachelor pad, has been converted into a family home where his wife cooks dinner and their two sons do homework.
Marvel and his wife, Jane Saidenberg, are a New York power couple. Marvel is best known for writing Celine Dion’s “Treat Her Like A Lady,” and Jessica Simpson’s “With You.” Saidenberg is the founder and CEO of Jane Marvel, a handbag company that sells affordable, fashionable totes.
Marvel purchased the main floor of their current home in 1995. In 2002, after he and Saidenberg had wed and were expecting a second child, the couple purchased the upstairs penthouse and redesigned both apartments into a two-story home.
The total cost of renovations, which included knocking down walls and building a staircase, cost around $800,000. Their “dream home” spans nearly 2,800 square feet, not including out door space. It has three bedrooms, and three bathrooms, and has even temporarily served as office space for both Marvel and Saidenberg.
“My entire family, we all know how lucky we are and how rare this space is,” Saidenberg said.
We recently stopped by to meet Saidenberg and take a tour of her Upper West Side home.
The living room is just to the right of the entrance on the bottom floor of the apartment. Saidenberg has no formal interior design training, but loves DIY projects. She decorated the entire home herself.
Architect Peter Pawlak, who originally worked for Gwathmey Siegel Architects, took the home on as his first personal project.
The floors in the main living room and eating area are all birchwood. Saidenberg posed for us in the room.
There's a sound system installed throughout the house, with speakers in the ceiling. It was state of the art in 2002, Saidenberg joked.
Previously, the kitchen served as Marvel's bedroom. Saidenberg wanted to knock down the wall and open up the space to be like a loft, but it was against building regulations.
Saidenberg showed off one of her favourite kitchen accessories: the knight cookie jar that swings its sword when you open the helmet.
As you tour the home, you can tell a family lives here. There are personal touches, like children's artwork, and family photographs, in almost every room.
Saidenberg said she wanted a big, open kitchen, so she could cook while her kids did their homework on the island.
Through the glass doors, adjacent to the living room, is the office that Saidenberg previously used as the Jane Marvel headquarters.
Around the office, you find books, Jane Marvel bags, and family photos. There's a soft couch for business associates to sit during impromptu meetings.
Saidenberg guesses the guest bedroom will one day be one of her son's bedrooms. For now, it's where visitors sleep.
Because the tub was so big, there wasn't room for his and her sinks. Instead, they opted for a trough sink.
The couple wanted a TV in their bedroom, but didn't want it to block the view. So they designed this nifty contraption. Press a button...
