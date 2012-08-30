A New York Power Couple Turned An Upper West Side Bachelor Pad Into Their Family Dream Home

Jane Saidenberg, CEO of handbag company Jane Marvel

Inside a Riverside Drive penthouse, where a music studio used to be, there is now a family room filled with children’s artwork.The penthouse, which was once music producer Andy Marvel’s bachelor pad, has been converted into a family home where his wife cooks dinner and their two sons do homework.



Marvel and his wife, Jane Saidenberg, are a New York power couple. Marvel is best known for writing Celine Dion’s “Treat Her Like A Lady,” and Jessica Simpson’s “With You.” Saidenberg is the founder and CEO of Jane Marvel, a handbag company that sells affordable, fashionable totes.

Marvel purchased the main floor of their current home in 1995. In 2002, after he and Saidenberg had wed and were expecting a second child, the couple purchased the upstairs penthouse and redesigned both apartments into a two-story home.

The total cost of renovations, which included knocking down walls and building a staircase, cost around $800,000. Their “dream home” spans nearly 2,800 square feet, not including out door space. It has three bedrooms, and three bathrooms, and has even temporarily served as office space for both Marvel and Saidenberg.

“My entire family, we all know how lucky we are and how rare this space is,” Saidenberg said.

We recently stopped by to meet Saidenberg and take a tour of her Upper West Side home.

