17 incredible Instagram photos taken by a fearless storm chaser

Andy Holz is a German scientist, storm chaser and expert photographer.
His Instagram account explores the chaos of storms, the beauty of clouds, and the precise moment of a lightening strike.
If you’re the kind of person who hears thunder and runs for the indoors, Holz’s photographs may make you rethink your decision.
Andy Holz is a 31-year-old photographer living in Hürtgenwald, Germany, according to his bios on Instagram and Facebook.
He runs a website called Huertgenwalwetter, which features photographs of intense weather conditions.
This year, from April 27 to June 2, he and four German colleagues toured America's Tornado Alley in the Midwest.
Their trip was organised by StormChasingTour.De, a German company that specialises in leading tourists through extreme weather conditions.
What many midwesterners likely view as a hazard of living, photographers consider a tourist attraction.
In his tour through the United States, Holz snapped about 3,000 photos, according to Huertgenwetter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.