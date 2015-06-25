17 incredible Instagram photos taken by a fearless storm chaser

Andy Holz is a German scientist, storm chaser and expert photographer.

His Instagram account explores the chaos of storms, the beauty of clouds, and the precise moment of a lightening strike.

If you’re the kind of person who hears thunder and runs for the indoors, Holz’s photographs may make you rethink your decision.

Andy Holz is a 31-year-old photographer living in Hürtgenwald, Germany, according to his bios on Instagram and Facebook. He takes all of his photographs with a Nikon D7100 and Nikon D90. Although he's based in Germany, he travels to the United States to capture spectacular storms. He runs a website called Huertgenwalwetter, which features photographs of intense weather conditions. This year, from April 27 to June 2, he and four German colleagues toured America's Tornado Alley in the Midwest. Their trip was organised by StormChasingTour.De, a German company that specialises in leading tourists through extreme weather conditions. Many of Holz's best photos come from Colorado, Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. What many midwesterners likely view as a hazard of living, photographers consider a tourist attraction. 'Weather Adventures Storm Chasing Tours' is a British company run by photographer Blake Knapp. A 10 day trip with 'Weather Adventures Storm Chasing Tours' sells for only £2,300. Yes, some photographers will actually pay to endure what most would simply call 'bad weather.' In his tour through the United States, Holz snapped about 3,000 photos, according to Huertgenwetter. His tour group also saw lots of tornadoes. They travelled in a Chevrolet Suburban, covering over 17,000 kilometers. In Kansas, Holz witnessed lightening that flashed every second, according to Huertgenwaldwetter. Don't worry, Holz's Instagram isn't filled exclusively with thunder and lightening. He's also an expert at capturing the calm before (and after) the storm.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.