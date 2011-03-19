Andy Hall's Astenbeck Raised Almost $3 Billion Last Year And He's Up 7% Through February

Andy Hall’s Astenbeck raised nearly $3 billion last year, according to a source familiar with the fund.



As of February last year, the fund’s assets under management were said to be $1.4 billion.

Now, Astenbeck is a $4 billion fund, says the source, who had another bit of good news.

The commodities fund is up 7% through February.

