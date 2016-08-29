The Bank of England's chief economist said owning property is a better bet than a pension

Andy Haldane, the Bank of England’s chief economist, said owning property is better investment for retirement than paying in to a pension.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Haldane said: “It ought to be pension but it’s almost certainly property,” when answering a question about preparing for retirement.”

“As long as we continue not to build anything like as many houses in this country as we need to … we will see what we’ve had for the better part of a generation, which is house prices relentlessly heading north,” Haldane said.

Pensions are approaching a crisis point after years of low interest rates and low yielding assets. Britain had super-low interest rates since 2009 of 0.5%, until they were cut further to 0.25% this month. Low interest rates makes borrowing and servicing debt cheap but it is a nightmare for savers.

Pension funds’ key asset holdings — government bonds — have negative yields. They are among the largest holders of UK government debt.

Haldane earns a basic salary of £182,000 and is eligible for a pension worth more than £80,000 a year. He told the Sunday Times that he felt comfortable but not wealthy.

“I see myself as not having to worry about money, but plainly not wealthy. I never have [felt wealthy] , and never expect to in this job,” Haldane said.

Ros Altmann, the former pensions minister, said his comments were “irresponsible” according to a report in the Guardian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.