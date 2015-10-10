Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Andreessen pay tribute to a Silicon Valley legend in this heartwarming video

a16z Andy Grove (L) with Ben Horowitz

Late last month, former Intel CEO and Chairman Andy Grove was given the honour of the 2015 Legendary Leader award at the 5th Annual Churchills.

During the event, venture capitalist Ben Horowitz came on stage and played a heartwarming video starring some of today’s most powerful tech leaders, including Marc Andreessen, John Doerr, Mark Zuckerberg, and Drew Houston, among others.

Here are some of the things they said in the video:

Bill Campbell (Intuit founder): “Andy Grove is the quintessential manager of our time. He is absolutely the best.”

Marc Andreessen, cofounder of Andreessen Horowitz: “I think Andy built Silicon Valley…some of that had to do with the role Intel played. Andy kind of exemplifies the best of Silicon Valley, and Andy kind of set the model for what a high-quality Silicon Valley company could be.”

John Doerr, Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers senior partner: “I think he’s one of the men who’s made this great Silicon Valley, and without a doubt, responsible for the most important, high technology company ever.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO: “His book really played a big role in shaping my management style.”

Drew Houston, Dropbox CEO: “He acknowledges reality, doesn’t oversimplify things, just every year I find myself coming back to a lot of the lessons that he’s written out.”

Grove was Intel’s very first hire and is responsible for growing the company from a small startup to one of the most powerful tech companies of all time. His relentless work ethic and bruising management style have earned the respect of many followers, and his book, “Only the Paranoid Survive,” is considered a must-read management book by many business leaders.

Here’s the full video of Horowitz’s speech (it starts at the 1:25:45 mark; the tribute video starts at 1:41:54):

