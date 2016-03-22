Andy Grove, the legendary ex-CEO of Intel, has died

Andy Grove, Intel’s former CEO, died on Monday at 79 after years of battling Parkinson’s disease.

Intel announced his death in a statement.

Grove was Intel’s first hire in 1968 and played an instrumental role in taking the company from a scrappy startup to the most powerful chipmaker in the world.

His leadership at Intel spans nearly 40 years, being named the company’s president in 1979 and CEO in 1987. He remained as the company’s chairman until 2004.

It was under Grove’s watch that Intel formed the famous “Wintel” duopoly with Microsoft that dominated the PC market. Intel increased annual revenues from $1.9 billion to more than $26 billion under Grove’s management.

But it’s Grove’s relentless work ethic and bruising management style that have earned the respect of many followers. Steve Jobs used to call Grove his mentor, while Marc Andreessen often says that Grove’s the man who built Silicon Valley.

His book, “Only the Paranoid Survive,” is still considered a must-read management book by many business leaders.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Intel Chairman and CEO Andy Grove. Andy made the impossible happen, time and again, and inspired generations of technologists, entrepreneurs, and business leaders,” Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said in a statement.

Here’s what people are saying about Grove’s death:

Andy Grove was one of the giants of the technology world. He loved our country and epitomized America at its best. Rest in peace.

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 22, 2016

RIP Andy Grove. The best company builder Silicon Valley has ever seen, and likely will ever see.

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) March 22, 2016

1/ Last night Silicon Valley (and the world) lost a titan and freedom fighter. Andy Grove lived the maxim “execution is everything.”

— John Doerr (@johndoerr) March 22, 2016

You know what would be cool? Moment of silence at start of YC Demo Day tomorrow to acknowledge Andy Grove.

— Hunter Walk (@hunterwalk) March 22, 2016

Andy Grove, RIP. Thank you for inspiring all of us who are immigrant founders. Your plain talk will be missed. https://t.co/hfE4cLwxQu

— Om Malik (@om) March 22, 2016

We stand on the shoulders of giants in our work–none bigger than Andy Grove (1936-2016). You’ll be greatly missed. https://t.co/5cxDY92Ah5

— Brian Krzanich (@bkrunner) March 22, 2016

