A Former iPhone Engineer Thinks Apple Is 'Terrible' At Using The Data It Collects

Some of today’s most successful fitness trackers are famous not only for their wearables, but also for what they do with the data they collect. Jawbone and Fitbit, for example, both offer apps that can give you smart recommendations.

One former Apple employee that worked on the original iPhone, however, doesn’t believe Apple will do as great of a job utilising the information it collects from users with its first smartwatch.

“They’re terrible,” Andy Grignon, who went on to found Quake Labs after working at Apple, said at an event called Wearable Wednesday hosted by startup incubator Wearable World, CiteWorld reported. Grignon’s response was in reference to whether or not Apple actually does anything useful with the data it collects.

Grignon considers devices that simply regurgitate data to be useless. His argument is one that we’ve heard time and time again when it comes to wearables. For it to be truly useful, it needs to provide useful feedback and some type of service we wouldn’t already be able to get through our smartphones.

Grignon also believes that sensors on the wrist aren’t necessarily the only solution when it comes to keeping track of your health. He imagines a world where we would wear sensors on our shoes to track our feet movement and inside our underwear to detect sweat levels.

