Andy Garcia Wants More Slapstick

Andy Garcia is known for his serious roles in movies like Ocean’s Eleven and When A Man Loves A Woman, but in The Pink Panther 2, out Friday, he gets to do a fair amount of slapstick as part of Inspector Clouseau’s bumbling detective team.



If he had his way, though, he’d be doing a lot more comedy.

“It’s not easy to find good comedic material,” Garcia told us at the film’s premiere Tuesday night. “In this case, I was lucky that they called, but yeah, I’m up for it.”

Memo to the writers of Ponzi: The Musical: Include plenty of slapstick.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.