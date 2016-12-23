Why Andy Garcia is literally in only one shot of 'Passengers'

Warning: Spoilers below if you haven’t seen the movie.

It can get really annoying when a trailer is nothing like the actual movie. And though the big issue with “Passengers” is the story-altering decision one of its main characters makes that is completely ignored in the trailer (learn more about that), there’s also another question after comparing trailer to movie:

What the heck happened to Andy Garcia?

“Passengers” is set on luxury star ship that’s blazing a path from Earth to a colony planet 120 years away. Jim (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) wake up too early from their hibernation chambers (for very different reasons) and are alone on the ship with 90 years left in the voyage. With everyone still asleep, including the crew, Jim and Aurora enjoy each other’s company until they are interrupted by a malfunction on the ship that they have to fix on their own or everyone on board will die.

The movie ends with Jim and Aurora fixing the ship and living out their days on it together. The captain, played by Garcia, wakes to find what the two had been doing with their time on it, creating a home for themselves full of gardens, plants, and other reminders of Earth that were locked away in the ship’s storage.

Garcia’s surprised expression of what he finds on the ship, which is shown in the film’s trailers and TV spots, is literally the only shot of him in the entire movie.

Here it is:

YouTube/Sony Andy Garcia’s only screen time in ‘Passengers.’

So how does an Oscar-nominated actor only get one shot in a big budget movie? Turns out there were numerous endings filmed.

“The ending of the film is the thing that we adjusted most not just during this production but all the years leading up to it,” Jon Spaihts, the “Passengers” screenwriter who had been working on the film for close to 10 years, told Business Insider. “Sticking this ending was one of the trickiest parts of the film. There was a version where we wondered around the aftermath of their lives a little bit longer and the viewpoint character who took us on that walk was the captain of the ship. So there’s a version of that ending where you actually spend a few minutes with that guy silently looking at all the signs of how their lives played out. That’s not what ended up on screen, what we have now is an extraordinary highbrow cameo.”

Guess what we learned here is regardless of the amount of screen time, if you have a recognisable actor in your movie, you place them in the trailer.

We just hope Garcia didn’t grow that long beard specifically for this role.

“Passengers” is currently playing in theatres nationwide.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Watch the mysterious trailer for the new Transformers movie that could change everything you know about Optimus Prime



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.