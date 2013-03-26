Florida Gulf Coast's Basketball Coach Is A Self-Made Millionaire Who's Married To A Former Model

Florida Gulf Coast coach Andy Enfield might be the most interesting person at the NCAA Tournament.



Not only has he led FGCU (which didn’t even have a basketball team until 2002) to the Sweet 16, he has an incredible personal story to back it up.

Enfield played college hoops at Johns Hopkins and graduated in 1991. After that he went to business school at Maryland and got his MBA in finance. He ran lacrosse and basketball camps to earn some extra money in grad school, according to the Washington Post

In his post-college years he straddled the divide between the sports and business worlds. After six years as an NBA assistant (1994-2000), he co-founded a health care software company called Tracked Manager in 2000. At one point, the company was valued at $100 million and he later sold his stake for “millions,” according to the Baltimore Sun.

Tracked Manager wasn’t his only business venture. He also ran a basketball consulting company called All Net Basketball, Sports Illustrated reports.

He always stayed tangentially involved in the basketball world, and in 2006 he went all-in on being a coach.

After five years as an assistant in Florida State, FGCU hired him in 2011.

Outside of the professional realm, Enfield is married to lingerie model turned stay-at-home mum Amanda Enfield.

She has appeared on the cover of Maxim and a Victoria’s Secret ad, among other publications. The two met in New York City in 2003, when they carpooled together to a NCAA tournament game. He took her to a Taco Bell in Queens on their first date, he told Newsday (via USA Today):

“I got her a nice burrito, and we sat behind the bench. I figured if she still likes me after Taco Bell and a basketball game . . . “

They got married in 2004, and now they have three kids.

Here’s Amanda at last night’s game:

Oh yeah, he’s also the all-time leader in NCAA free throw shooting percentage.

Enfield is just the one of the many reasons why America has fallen in love with this school.

On the court, FGCU is the most fun team in the tournament on the coach. They throw alley-oops and play an up-and-down style that’s much different than most college teams. If the only thing we new about FGCU was how they played, they’d still be universally beloved.

But the off-the-court narrative is what really pushes them over the top. Their campus is basically a tropical resort, the school didn’t exist 23 years ago, and they’re coached by a renaissance man who seemingly has it all.

