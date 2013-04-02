FCGU Coach Andy Enfield Will Be The Next Head Coach At USC

Andy Enfield took his FGCU Eagles on an amazing run in the NCAA tournament and everyone noticed.



Enfield was hired to be the next head coach at the USC Trojans:

OFFICIAL: Please welcome Andy Enfield (@coachenfield) to the #TrojanFamily as the new head coach of @usc_hoops. #DunkCityUSC — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) April 2, 2013

Enfield got a six year deal and will reportedly make $1.5 million a year, 10 times what he made at FCGU, according to CBS Sports.

Here’s Enfield and his wife Amanda, a former model who was also the talk of the tournament:

And Enfield’s statement, via CBS Sports:

“My family and I are thrilled to join the Trojan Family and be part of the unparalleled athletic tradition at USC. In meeting with [athletic director] Pat Haden, I was very impressed with his vision for the men’s basketball program. I am looking forward to bringing an exciting, up-tempo style of play to USC and building the men’s basketball brand into one that the fans and basketball community will enjoy and respect.”

