Here's What Online Retailers Have To Do To Grow And Avoid An Amazon Takeover

Andy Dunn of Bonobos tells us that there is a whole new wave of e-commerce businesses looking to do more than be bought by Amazon (ie: Zappos and Diapers.com).



“You can’t compete with product depth anymore – Amazon will acquire you,” Dunn says. “… The new thing is customer centricity.”

Dunn explains that new e-commerce businesses have to be accommodating to the customers’ desires. For example, Bonobos sells competing clothing brands on its site because a good outfit usually consists of different brands. By doing this, Bonobos reduces the shopping time for its male-centric customers and becomes a personalised store.

And Don’t Miss…

• Here’s Why Facebook Will Be Bigger Than Google

• A WARNING For Anyone Looking To Start Yet Another Daily Deals Site

• Steve Case: Watch Out Twitter, Other Companies Are Waiting For You To Screw Up

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.