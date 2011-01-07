Here's What Online Retailers Have To Do To Grow And Avoid An Amazon Takeover

Andy Dunn of Bonobos tells us that there is a whole new wave of e-commerce businesses looking to do more than be bought by Amazon (ie: Zappos and Diapers.com).
“You can’t compete with product depth anymore – Amazon will acquire you,” Dunn says. “… The new thing is customer centricity.”
Dunn explains that new e-commerce businesses have to be accommodating to the customers’ desires. For example, Bonobos sells competing clothing brands on its site because a good outfit usually consists of different brands. By doing this, Bonobos reduces the shopping time for its male-centric customers and becomes a personalised store.
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
