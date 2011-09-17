Miss Montenegro Bullied A TV Exec Backstage At Miss Universe -- Then Went On To Win "Miss Congeniality"

Bravo EVP of programming and Miss Universe 2011 host Andy Cohen filled in for Regis Philbin today, and he had quite the pageant tale to share.



Apparenly, Cohen was heckled backstage by Miss Montenegro — Nikolina Loncar — who got some backup from her toadie Miss Sri Lanka (Stephanie Siriwardana).

“Why are you so short?” Loncar hissed at Cohen — and things went downhill from there.

We can’t do it justice — video below.

