Andy Cohen says Sarah Jessica Parker was ‘so right’ to call out misogynistic coverage about her gray hair that he never faced

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker are long-time friends. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Andy Cohen slammed critics who focused on Sarah Jessica Parker’s gray hair when his is “white.”

He said Parker was “so right” to call out misogynistic treatment she gets in her Vogue cover story.

Cohen’s defense of Parker came during his appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Andy Cohen said Sarah Jessica Parker was right to call coverage she got after they were pictured together “misogynistic” because it singled her out unfairly for “going gray.”

During his Thursday appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Real Housewives” series host stood by Parker’s Vogue cover story comments about how women are unfairly targeted by the media for showing signs of aging.

Barrymore started the conversation by saying there’s a “hypocrisy of women being taken down about their age and how that doesn’t happen to men,” before Cohen recalled the reaction to paparazzi photos of him and Parker out during a lunch.

“She’s sitting next to me,” he said of the photos. While his hair is “white,” Cohen pointed out how subsequent media coverage solely focused on, “Sarah Jessica Parker, she’s going gray and she looks old.”

“It was insanity,” Cohen said, “and here she is sitting next to me who is gray.”

Cohen, who is only three years younger than 56-year-old Parker, went on to call out people who “just missed the mark.”

“It was so misogynistic and she was so right,” he said.

Barrymore then opened up about her experience of growing up in the entertainment industry as a woman. “I grew up in an industry that was so about looks, if I heard one more person talk about how after 30 it’s over,” she said. “This is so toxic.”

During the Vogue interview for the publication’s December issue, Parker said she and her “Sex and the City” co-stars face “so much misogynistic chatter” that’s never directed at men. “Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are,” she said.

‘And Just Like That’ will see Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles alongside Parker. James Devaney/GC Images

“‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!” Parker added.

Cohen, who made cameos in two episodes of the original “Sex and the City” TV series, also told Barrymore he believes the upcoming HBO mini-series reboot “And Just Like That” is going to shed a new light on women aging.

“‘And Just Like That’ is going to be quite revolutionary,” he said. “From what I understand it’s going to show the women living vibrantly in their 50s at this stage in their lives.”

Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, is “not going to be running around in a tutu and high heels,” he added. “They’re going to be living in their 50s as beautiful women and I think it’s going to be a wonderful message.”