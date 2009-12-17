RBS Analyst Andy Chaytor: 2010 Will See A Risk Crash, More Stimulus, And A Huge M&A Boom

RBS analyst Andy Chaytor is the kind of guy who cuts out the fat and gets straight to the story.



A Risk Crash 'I've been beating this drum long enough, I might as well beat it some more. Whether governments remove liquidity (of the conventional OR unconventional type) in 2010 or not, we will surely have to price its end. I firmly believe the risk rally is built on excessive liquidity leading to a mis-pricing of fundamentals AND of liquidity premia. When the party's over the hangover will hurt. And I don't just mean New Year's Eve. N.B. Years ending in 0 have seen on average a 2% fall in the S&P; the worst performance of any final digit going back to 1930!' Source: RBSM: Andy's World: 10 things to watch in 2010 newsletter More Stimulus In The U.S. 'With the economy dipping back in Q1/Q2 (as presaged by the recent turn in survey performances), the US administration is forced to provide more stimulus to the economy ahead of the November mid- terms. Much wailing and gnashing of teeth ensues at the ratings agencies, though the US just barely retains it's AAA status. For now.' Source: RBSM: Andy's World: 10 things to watch in 2010 newsletter The Year Of M&A 'Some companies can fund at a <4% all-in yield. Some companies can't fund at all (quite a few following the risk crash above). The potential savings in interest costs make this a no-brainer to CEOs looking for a way to grow revenue in an environment where the consumer remains firmly entrenched.' Source: RBSM: Andy's World: 10 things to watch in 2010 newsletter UK Elections 'Post a UK election, and with well-publicised fears of a hung parliament eventually proving unfounded, the UK government produces a budget that sets the UK back on a path to fiscal sustainability. Cheap UK assets find buyers (though from much cheaper levels than we have now) and the UK is the success story of H2 2010.' Source: RBSM: Andy's World: 10 things to watch in 2010 newsletter A (Further) Surge In Gold 'Macro risks are higher than ever. It could be that what governments have done will work well. Growth will surge and given the enormity of fiscal and monetary expansion inflation (I mean the proper stuff, not 3-4%) follows on behind. Or it could be that when the stimuli run out of steam the whole thing comes crashing down. Neo-goldilocks will not last for long. Safe havens are exceptionally valuable n this environment by their very scarcity. Judging the value of a non cashflow-asset is hard. So let's just assume that there might be a lot more buyers than sellers and the price might go through the roof (especially in non-$ terms? See next slide).' Source: RBSM: Andy's World: 10 things to watch in 2010 newsletter The Rise Of The USD 'News of the death of the USD is greatly exaggerated. H2 2009's neo-goldilocks has not been kind to the USD but as stated above this has a finite lifespan. Paper currencies in general might not have a great 2010, but as we re-price liquidity, and re-price the higher beta that the Fed has (because of the inevitable higher beta of the US economy) then sunny and stormy scenarios alike might demand a rise in the USD.' Source: RBSM: Andy's World: 10 things to watch in 2010 newsletter A Possible EU Break Up 'After a series of rolling sovereign bailouts, core Europe (Germany) gets fed up with being the piggy bank. Cue a gentle break-up of the EU. After all, a system based on single monetary and currency policies but multiple fiscal policies was never going to last forever was it? Europe splits in two; a hardcore who press on with tighter (fiscal) integration and the rest who utilise currency flexibility to rework their economies for the long slog back to fiscal sustainability. ' Source: RBSM: Andy's World: 10 things to watch in 2010 newsletter Credit Got Us Into This Mess, Credit Can Get Us BACK Into This Mess Again 'Clearly in the risk crash outlined above, credit will not perform well. But few would posit that it might be the cause of the crash itself. I think there's a decent chance. I understand and like the arguments that say companies have passed a massive stress test, and that lower leverage levels will prevent any form of blow- up. But is anyone else scared that we have a bunch of covenant-lite issues coming to the market, that spreads are getting crushed and all the money in the world wants to get into credit?? I know I am. As a reminder to those who may have forgotten, the boom years of 2006/2007 didn't turn out that well in the end...' Source: RBSM: Andy's World: 10 things to watch in 2010 newsletter The Fed Go 1994-Style 'The hiking path that we have currently priced into the Fed is anaemic to say the least. Slower than the 2004 cycle (which itself was so slow it is often put forward as one cause of the credit crunch). But how hard is it to concoct a scenario where the Fed has to move rates quickly. A scenario where the gargantuan increase in 'M' hits a little bit of 'V'? A scenario where the weakening dollar seen so far leads to big imported inflation? Not as hard as the current pricing would have you believe. If we were to price in a 2004 type scenario we would probably need to sell off 2y yields at least 100bp very quickly. To price in a 1994 scenario would perhaps need 250bp+. Worth thinking about. ' Source: RBSM: Andy's World: 10 things to watch in 2010 newsletter The Football World Cup 'Now, I'm no football man so I'm stealing this idea straight from Kevin Gaynor (let's be honest, not the first time I've done that). The winners of a football world cup generally comes from the continent where it is held; 14 out of the 18 world cups since 1930 have gone with the host continent. 