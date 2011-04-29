Android's U.S. Market Share Dips A Little, But It's Still Cleaning Up

Photo: Flickr/holisticmonkey

Android’s share of consumer smartphone sales in the U.S. dipped last quarter for the first time since 2009, while the iPhone gained thanks to its introduction on Verizon.But Android still the dominant smartphone platform by far, with 50% of all sales compared with 28% for the iPhone.



The statistics come from IDC, and count sales only to consumers, not businesses.

Android dropped from 53% of new sales in Q4 of 2010 to 50% of sales in the last quarter. Apple rose from 19% to 28%, and RIM’s platform dropped from 19% to 14%.

Apple was also the number-three phone hardware seller (not just smartphones) with 14% share, behind only Samsung (23%) and LG (18%). It pulled ahead of HTC, Motorola, and RIM during the quarter.

