This Chart Shows Google's Incredible Domination Of The World's Computing Platforms

Jay Yarow

One the most over written, but still under appreciated stories in technology is the fact that Google now controls the next generation of computing devices. This chart from Statista, based on Gartner data, shows the forecast for Android devices versus iOS devices versus Windows devices for the next year.

Android was a tiny acquisition for Google that blossomed into the world’s biggest computing platform. For all the hype and attention on the big acquisitions Google and Facebook are making, the truth is that sometimes the small acquisitions can turn into giant products.

Chart of the day android windows iosStatista/Business Insider

