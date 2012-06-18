Android's Robin Gives Apple's Siri Some Stiff Competition

Apple’s Siri is cool when trying to impress friends or when you need to quickly find out the weather but let’s be honest, Siri in her current state isn’t all that useful.



Meet Robin, Siri’s newest rival, available for Android.

You can ask Robin for directions, local places, real-time parking, traffic info, gas prices, weather, your Twitter news and much more.

Robin was built with drivers in mind, she is most useful when behind the wheel because she helps you to keep your eyes on the road and off of your device.

Robin even supports gestures. You can wave your hand twice in front and above the screen or brush the top brim of your phone, speak, and Robin will respond.

PRWeb says, “Robin draws inspiration from the famous KITT of the “Knight Rider” fame. Robin is poised to emerge as a very personal kind of assistant that becomes increasingly helpful as she gets to know her ‘master’ better. For instance, Robin will be able to proactively alert drivers about traffic or speed cameras, based on her knowledge of one’s schedule and driving patterns.”

Despite still being in beta Robin works remarkably well and has received high praises from reviewers.

Robin is free in the Google Play Store.

Check out this video of Robin in action:

