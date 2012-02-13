Android's New Web Browser Will Never Get Mobile Flash Support

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s new Chrome web browser for Android will never get support for Adobe Flash, Ars Technica reports.This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, since Adobe previously stated that it was finished working on Flash for mobiles.



So effectively, mobile Flash is officially on the way out. Even though Adobe itself has given up on it, that hasn’t stopped plenty of manufacturers from continuing to advertise Flash as a selling point for Android.

Ars Technica deftly points out:

When Google eventually moves to replace the default Android browser with Chrome in future versions of the Android platform, devices that run the operating system will likely no longer be able to play Flash content in the browser.

With that said, Chrome currently only works on phones running Ice Cream Sandwich, the newest version of Android as of now is only available for three or four phones.

