Android's Mobile Devices Control 60% Of The Global Computing Platform Market

The increasing obsolescence of the PC couldn’t be more evident.

Android, which runs almost exclusively on mobile devices, was installed on 60% of computing devices — including all PCs, tablets, and smartphones — shipped globally during the second quarter of 2013.

That’s up from only 39% a year before.

Android’s mobile-powered rise, and the decline of PC-linked platforms, becomes increasingly clear when we compare the recent fate of Android and Windows.

One year ago, Windows held 34% market share next to Android’s 39%. Four quarters later, that small 5% gap has exploded to a massive 35% rift between the two platforms.

The Windows market share has fallen to 24%.

In a mobile-centric landscape, Windows remains tied to the moribund PC market. About 87% of Windows’s total unit sales last quarter were PCs. Meanwhile, tablet and smartphone-oriented Windows software simply hasn’t taken hold.

Apple also lost global computing market share over the 12 months through the end of the second quarter. Its share dropped five percentage points to 14%.

Apple’s slippage is due to competitive dynamics within the mobile industry itself.

Android has been able to continue rising as a mobile platform, while Apple has clung to its strategy of selling high-end, premium devices and has lately succumbed to stasis. Over the last four quarters, Apple’s market share as a mobile platform has dropped from 26% to 16%.

That’s due to losses in the smartphone and tablet markets. With no new iPhones in the first eight months of 2013, Android climbed to take a record 80% share of the smartphone platform market in the second quarter.

On the tablet side, Apple has been unable to hold its own against the varied portfolio of fair quality, inexpensive Android tablets hitting the market. Android has a 64% share of that market.

