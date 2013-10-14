Android's Green Robot Logo Was Inspired By Bathroom Signs

Irina Blok was a designer at Google who gets little recognition for her former team’s now-famous creation: the green Android robot logo. She told The New York Times how it was created.
Three years ago, Google told Blok to create a symbol for the company’s mobile devices that would resonate with people. Google wanted it to include a robot.
Blok’s inspiration came from a interesting, clever place: bathroom doors. The outlines of men and women have become universally recognised, so she mimicked the design for Android.
She ended up with a simple green figure with antennas on top. Her team decided to open source the logo, so others could dress up the green creation any way they wanted.
Here’s a reminder of what male and female bathroom signs look like:
And here’s what the green Android robot looks like:
