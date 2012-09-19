CHART: Android's Fragmentation Problem Isn't Getting Any Better

Android’s fragmentation problem isn’t going away any time soon. Two months after its introduction, Jelly Bean accounts for 1.2 per cent of Android devices. Ice Cream Sandwich is now at 20.9 per cent, up from 15.9 per cent last month. Gingerbread, introduced in late 2010, is still the largest, with 57.5 per cent of devices.



Android is modified for every manufacturer, and then again for every device they produce. These numerous little iterations can make developing on Android a pain. As we discuss in our mobile platforms report, developers are the winning “network effect” in the smartphone wars because they create the new apps and games that draw consumers to their phones.

