Google Outsources Its Android Programming (GOOG)

Google may still be spending a bundle on capex and labour costs, but it’s figured out how to save in at least one area: Programming for its new Android mobile platform.



Google (GOOG) says it has received 1,788 entries for the Android Developer Challenge, and will dole out $5 million in varying amounts to the winners. It will pay out another $5 million to a second series of applicants.

In other words, Google is only spending about $2,800 per app. Hard to beat those prices, no matter where you outsource your work.

