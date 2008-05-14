Google Hands Out $1.25 Million To 50 Android App Winners (GOOG)

Drumroll, please: Google (GOOG) has announced the first 50 winners of the Android Developers Challenge, a contest to create apps for Google’s Android mobile operating system.
Each of the 50 finalists will receive $25,000. Another 10 of them will get $100,000 and 10 will get $275,000, for a total of $5 million. That’s a nice coup for each of them and a great deal for Google, which got to review some 1,800 programs, and ended up paying a mere $2,800 for each of them.
Google only lists 46 finalists; 4 chose not to make their victory public (why?). Those who didn’t make the cut are now entitled to complain about the judging.
Are you one of these winners? Tell us about your app in comments, or drop us a line at [email protected]
AndroidScan – Jeffrey Sharkey
Beetaun – Sergey Gritsyuk and Dmitri Shipilov
BioWallet – Jose Luis Huertas Fernandez
BreadCrumbz – Amos Yoffe
CallACab – Konrad Huebner and Henning Boeger
City Slikkers – PoroCity Media and Virtual Logic Systems
Commandro – Alex Pisarev, Andrey Tapekha
Cooking Capsules – Mary Ann Cotter and Muthuselvam Ramadoss
Diggin – Daniel Johansson, Aramis Waernbaum, Andreas Hedin
Dyno – Virachat Boondharigaputra
e-ventr – Michael Zitzelsberger
Eco2go – Taneem Talukdar, Gary Pong, Jeff Kao and Robert Lam
Em-Radar – Jack Kwok
fingerprint – Robert Mickle
FreeFamilyWatch – Navee Technologies LLC
goCart – Rylan Barnes
GolfPlay – Inizziativa Networks
gWalk – Prof. Dr.-Ing. Klaus 10 Hagen, Christian Klinger, Marko Modsching, Rene Scholze
HandWx – Weathertop Consulting LLC
IMEasy – Yan Shi
Jigsaw – Mikhail Ksenzov
JOYity – Zelfi AG
LifeAware – Gregory Moore, Aaron L. Obrien, Jawad Akhtar
Locale – Clare Bayley, Christina Wright, Jasper Lin, Carter Jernigan
LReady Emergency Manager – Chris Hulls, Dilpreet Singh, Luis Carvalho, Phuong Nguyen
Marvin – Pontier Laurent
Mobeedo – Sengaro GmbH
Multiple Facets Instant Messenger – Virgil Dobjanschi
MyCloset – Mamoru Tokashiki
PedNav – RouteMe2 Technologies Inc.
Phonebook 2.0 – Voxmobili
PicSay – Eric Wijngaard
PiggyBack – Christophe Petit and Sebastien Petit
Pocket Journey – Anthony Stevens and Rosie Pongracz
Rayfarla – Stephen Oldmeadow
Safety Net – Michael DeJadon
SocialMonster – Ben Siu-Lung Hui and Tommy Ng
SplashPlay
Sustain- Keeping Your Social Network Alive – Niraj Swami
SynchroSpot – Shaun Terry
Talkplay – Sung Suh Park
Teradesk (site translated from Portuguese) – José Augusto Athayde Ferrarini
The Weather Channel for Android – The Weather Channel Interactive Inc.
TuneWiki – TuneWiki Inc.
Wikitude-the Mobile Travel Guide – Philipp Breuss
Writing Pad (video) – ShapeWriter Inc
