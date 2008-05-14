Google Hands Out $1.25 Million To 50 Android App Winners (GOOG)

Drumroll, please: Google (GOOG) has announced the first 50 winners of the Android Developers Challenge, a contest to create apps for Google’s Android mobile operating system.



Each of the 50 finalists will receive $25,000. Another 10 of them will get $100,000 and 10 will get $275,000, for a total of $5 million. That’s a nice coup for each of them and a great deal for Google, which got to review some 1,800 programs, and ended up paying a mere $2,800 for each of them.

Google only lists 46 finalists; 4 chose not to make their victory public (why?). Those who didn’t make the cut are now entitled to complain about the judging.

AndroidScan – Jeffrey Sharkey

Beetaun – Sergey Gritsyuk and Dmitri Shipilov

BioWallet – Jose Luis Huertas Fernandez

BreadCrumbz – Amos Yoffe

CallACab – Konrad Huebner and Henning Boeger

City Slikkers – PoroCity Media and Virtual Logic Systems

Commandro – Alex Pisarev, Andrey Tapekha

Cooking Capsules – Mary Ann Cotter and Muthuselvam Ramadoss

Diggin – Daniel Johansson, Aramis Waernbaum, Andreas Hedin

Dyno – Virachat Boondharigaputra

e-ventr – Michael Zitzelsberger

Eco2go – Taneem Talukdar, Gary Pong, Jeff Kao and Robert Lam

Em-Radar – Jack Kwok

fingerprint – Robert Mickle

FreeFamilyWatch – Navee Technologies LLC

goCart – Rylan Barnes

GolfPlay – Inizziativa Networks

gWalk – Prof. Dr.-Ing. Klaus 10 Hagen, Christian Klinger, Marko Modsching, Rene Scholze

HandWx – Weathertop Consulting LLC

IMEasy – Yan Shi

Jigsaw – Mikhail Ksenzov

JOYity – Zelfi AG

LifeAware – Gregory Moore, Aaron L. Obrien, Jawad Akhtar

Locale – Clare Bayley, Christina Wright, Jasper Lin, Carter Jernigan

LReady Emergency Manager – Chris Hulls, Dilpreet Singh, Luis Carvalho, Phuong Nguyen

Marvin – Pontier Laurent

Mobeedo – Sengaro GmbH

Multiple Facets Instant Messenger – Virgil Dobjanschi

MyCloset – Mamoru Tokashiki

PedNav – RouteMe2 Technologies Inc.

Phonebook 2.0 – Voxmobili

PicSay – Eric Wijngaard

PiggyBack – Christophe Petit and Sebastien Petit

Pocket Journey – Anthony Stevens and Rosie Pongracz

Rayfarla – Stephen Oldmeadow

Safety Net – Michael DeJadon

SocialMonster – Ben Siu-Lung Hui and Tommy Ng

SplashPlay

Sustain- Keeping Your Social Network Alive – Niraj Swami

SynchroSpot – Shaun Terry

Talkplay – Sung Suh Park

Teradesk (site translated from Portuguese) – José Augusto Athayde Ferrarini

The Weather Channel for Android – The Weather Channel Interactive Inc.

TuneWiki – TuneWiki Inc.

Wikitude-the Mobile Travel Guide – Philipp Breuss

Writing Pad (video) – ShapeWriter Inc

