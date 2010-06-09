Android Will Remain Your One-Stop App Shop For Porn

Photo: Flickr

Microsoft has no plans to turn Marketplace, its mobile app store, into a smut shop, Ars Technica reports.According to the new terms it released for developers for Windows Phone 7, no porn or sexually suggestive material will be allowed in Marketplace. This has been Microsoft’s policy all along, so it’s nothing new.



Android remains your one-stop shop for porno applications. Unless you want to surf for porn on a web browser. In which case, you’re good anywhere.

Ars also reports that developers have to pay a one time fee of $99 to submit apps to the Marketplace. That’s what Apple charges. Google is $25.

With your Marketplace licence, you can submit as many paid apps as you want. You’re limtied to 5 free applications. After that, you pay $19.99 per app. Seems odd considering Microsoft should want as many apps in the store as possible. But, in theory it keeps out junk, notes Ars.

One cool thing Microsoft is adding to its Marketplace is the ability to allow time trials of apps. Developers and publishers will be able to offer a free 3 day trial of an app, for instance. That’s something that can’t be done with Apple’s App Store.

