Android Will Blow Past Apple And RIM To Become Second Biggest Mobile OS This Year

Google‘s Android will become the second-biggest mobile operating system in the world sometime this year, according to the latest report from Gartner.



Nokia‘s Symbian will have more marketshare than anyone else for the foreseeable future, but Google is blowing past Research in Motion‘s BlackBerry and Apple‘s iOS remarkably quickly.

According to Gartner, Android had just 3.9% of the market in 2009, less than a third of Apple’s share. For 2010, that number will be up to 17.7%, edging out the sinking BlackBerry for second place.

It’s been clear that this was coming for some time now — earlier this year it was reported that Android was now second to Symbian in new handset activation. Still, it’s surprising to see Google catch up in overall install base so quickly, considering the headstart of its competitors.

Taking over mobile is going very well for Google. Step two is to figure out how to make money off of it.

(via Techmeme)

