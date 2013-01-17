Check Out The Clever Way Your Android Phone Will Predict The Weather

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty

Your Android smartphone already anonymously collects data about the air pressure around you, but what if meteorologist could use that information to better predict severe weather and let you know hours ahead of time?This idea could soon become a reality as atmospheric scientists are currently working with Canadian app developer Cumulonimbus to “take air pressure information that is already being collected from thousands of Android phones and feed it into sophisticated new climate models,” reports reports Wired.



(Some newer Android phone models like the Galaxy S III have atmospheric sensors.)

If the team can get Android owners on board, Wired says, users may be able to receive warnings hours in advance about thunderstorms, tornadoes, and other serious weather incidents coming to your precise location with more certainty than you can today.

